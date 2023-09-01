Team Pakistan arrive at hotel in Sri Lanka for their second match of the Asia Cup

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
Team Pakistan arrived at their hotel in Sri Lanka for their second Asia Cup 2023 match against their all time greatest rival India. They will be staying at The Grand Kandeyan hotel in Kandy. They were greeted with music, dance and some refreshments upon their arrival. The match is all set to happen tomorrow, but some rain predictions do worry the fans.

