/Tata Advanced Systems, Lockheed Martin Launch New C-130 MRO Facility

Tata Advanced Systems and Lockheed Martin have officially broken ground on a state-of-the-art MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) facility for C-130 aircraft. The facility, expected to be completed in 2026, will strengthen India’s defense capabilities and support Lockheed Martin’s global operations. The first C-130 is scheduled to arrive for MRO operations in early 2026, marking a major milestone in Indo-US defense collaboration.