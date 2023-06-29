Tarang shakti, India's largest multilateral air exercise to be held this year

The Indian Air Force will be conducting a mega, multilateral exercise later this year and preparations are already underway. The exercise will bring together 12 nations. In an effort to strengthen military cooperation. It will also be the biggest air exercise conducted in India. The exercise is called Tarang Shakti. Nations will participate in the exercise with both military combat jets and transport aircraft, among other assets. Only the final approval from the government remains pending. Meanwhile, three Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force will take part in the bastille day flypast in Paris on July 14. PM Narendra Modi will be attending the event as the guest of honour.