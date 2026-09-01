/Tamil Nadu: Political tussle over 2029 prime ministerial candidate

Published: Sep 01, 2026, 18:50 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 18:50 IST
A political storm is brewing in Tamil Nadu over the question of who should lead the opposition alliance in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Congress leaders have strongly backed Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial face, while the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has projected its own vision for national leadership. The disagreement has escalated, with some Congress ministers reportedly threatening to quit the cabinet if their party's position is ignored.