/Tamil Nadu: parties slam TVK MLA over 'Jallikattu ruining youth' remark

Tamil Nadu political parties have criticised TVK MLA M.V. Karuppaiah over his remarks that Jallikattu was “ruining” or harming the youth. AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran and NTK chief coordinator condemned the statement, calling Jallikattu a traditional sport deeply connected to Tamil culture and the farming community. Dhinakaran also pointed out that Karuppaiah’s Sholavandan constituency includes Alanganallur, globally known for its famous Jallikattu event.