/Tamil Nadu expands farm loan waiver: Big relief for 13 lakh farmers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has announced a major expansion of the state's farm loan waiver scheme. Cooperative farm loans of up to ₹75,000 will now be fully waived, while loans between ₹75,000 and ₹1 lakh will receive waivers of up to ₹75,000. Loans above ₹1 lakh will continue to receive a maximum waiver of ₹35,000. The government says the move will provide additional relief to over 1.38 lakh farmers, taking the total beneficiaries to around 13.34 lakh farmers with an overall waiver outlay of about ₹6,220 crore.