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Tamil Nadu: 39 pilgrims return from Nepal

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 18:35 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 18:35 IST
A group of 39 Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims from Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, safely reached India after taking a detour due to devastating flash floods in Nepal.

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