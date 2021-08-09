Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

Aug 09, 2021, 08:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
According to sources, the Taliban have also taken government buildings in the northern provincial capital of Sar-e Pul, driving officials out of the main city to a nearby military base, Mohammad Noor Rahmani.
Read in App