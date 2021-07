Taliban has said that it has sent a "message" to international terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) that the soil of Afghanistan will not be used against "any other country". Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, the Taliban's Spokesman for International Media Suhail Shaheen has said that they "don’t have any ties with" the 2 Pakistan-based terror groups.