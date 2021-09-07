Taliban fire shots to disperse anti-Pakistan rally in Kabul

Sep 07, 2021, 09:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Taliban on Tuesday fired shots into the air to disperse crowds who had gathered for an anti-Pakistan rally in Kabul. Afghans rallied outside the Pakistani embassy, holding banners and chanting against what they said was meddling by Islamabad.
