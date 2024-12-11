Taliban Refugees Minister Khalil Haqqani has been killed in Kabul. The incident marks a significant development amid ongoing tensions and violence in the Afghan capital.
Taliban Blames ISIS For Killing Khalil Haqqani in Kabul
Advertisment
Taliban Refugees Minister Khalil Haqqani has been killed in Kabul. The incident marks a significant development amid ongoing tensions and violence in the Afghan capital.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.