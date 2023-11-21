World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Taiwan elections: DPP's candidates file poll nominations
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 21, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
Ahead of the November 20 deadline to register candidates, Taiwan’s campaign season for the January 2024 presidential elections is in full swing and voters are presented with four candidates.
trending now
'Spy Satellite' of North Korea fired soutwards confirmed Seoul's military
Taiwan elections: DPP's candidates file poll nominations
32 Active cases on Section 2 of VRA pendingin 10 states across United States
Israel-Hamas war: Israeli airstrike targets 'godfather' of Palestinian journalism
Israel-Hamas war: More than 200 Palestinian healthcare workers killed in Gaza
recommended videos
Opp and ruling party's offices set on fire amidst Bangladesh political violence
Pedro Sanchez to lead Spain with a women-majority cabinet
Pakistan to sack entire set of foreign coaches; PM Modi consoles Team India after World Cup
Israel-Hamas War: White House says closer to hostage deal
Cardi B calls out Dem Mayor Eric Adams over NYC's budget cuts, drops support for Biden
recommended videos
Opp and ruling party's offices set on fire amidst Bangladesh political violence
Pedro Sanchez to lead Spain with a women-majority cabinet
Pakistan to sack entire set of foreign coaches; PM Modi consoles Team India after World Cup
Israel-Hamas War: White House says closer to hostage deal