/Taiwan approves $1.26 billion worth military drone spending

Published: Aug 27, 2026, 23:20 IST | Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 23:20 IST
Taiwan's opposition-controlled parliament rejected on Thursday a T$210 billion ($6.6 billion) government plan for a special budget to buy new military drones and passed their own plan instead, which sets annual spending at T$40 billion.
The government said its plan, to run until 2031, to buy about 210,000 drones, could not wait, as the wars in Ukraine and Iran showed the importance of uncrewed weapons in modern warfare amid a rising threat from China, which sees the island as its own territory.