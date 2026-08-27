/Taiwan approves $1.26 billion worth military drone spending

Taiwan's opposition-controlled parliament rejected on Thursday a T$210 billion ($6.6 billion) ‌government plan for a special budget to buy new military drones and passed their own plan instead, which sets annual spending at T$40 billion. The government said its plan, to run until 2031, to buy about 210,000 drones, could not wait, as the wars in Ukraine and Iran ​showed the importance of uncrewed weapons in modern warfare amid a rising threat from China, which sees ​the island as its own territory.