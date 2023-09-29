Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad visits China

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
Syrian President Bashar Al Assad was in China last week. It was the first trip by a Syrian leader in decades. While in Beijing, Assad sat down with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two leaders pledged a new beginning for their diplomatic ties. This is a partnership that benefits both. But there is more to the picture, Will China's tall statements actually materialise?

