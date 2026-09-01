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'Sweatworking' combines fitness with professional networking

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 16:20 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 16:20 IST
Sweatworking is a modern professional trend that replaces traditional business meetings over drinks or meals with shared physical workouts like yoga, running, or spin classes.

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