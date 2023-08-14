Supreme Court: Financial penalties must be proportionate to profits | India

The top court of India demanded that the News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA), the regulatory watchdog established by TV news broadcasters, strengthen the current structure after questioning the effectiveness of the self-regulatory measures implemented by TV news stations. The existing self-regulation procedure used by news stations was deemed "ineffective" by a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra, who also questioned if the current monetary fine levied by the regulating body is sufficient.