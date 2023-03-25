'Summary executions' of Prisoners of War; UN accuses Ukrainian & Russian Armed Forces | Details

WION Video Team  | Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
The United Nations has said that it is deeply concerned about summary executions of prisoners of war by both Russian and Ukrainian forces. Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of mistreating prisoners of war since Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine a year ago. The head of the UN human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine stated her organisation had recently recorded killings by both sides.