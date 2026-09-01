/Sudarshan Chakra: India deploys unbreakable multi-layered missile fortress

India is actively constructing one of the most lethal, multi-layered air defence networks in modern military history: the Sudarshan Chakra shield. It is built to counter future saturation warfare where adversaries fire drone swarms, cruise missiles, and ballistic warheads all at once, this architecture combines combat-proven doctrine from Operation Sindoor with cutting-edge tech. This comes as Russia offers Rs 50,000 crore deal for five additional S-400 squadrons.