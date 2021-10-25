Sudan's PM Abdallah Hamdok put under house arrest after joint military force besieged his house

The country's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok has been put under house arrest after joint military force besieged his house earlier today. Sources also indicated that the forces arrested four cabinet ministers and one civilian member of the ruling sovereign council. According to reports, internet has been shut across the country amid violent protests. The country's information ministry says the pm was detained for refusing to be part of the coup. Civilian members of the ruling council also detained. Meanwhile demonstrators blocked roads and set tyres on fire to protest against the army.