Sudanese Military Chief Burhan holds talks with Egypt's president in a bid to end conflict

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
39 people were killed in the South Darfur region of Sudan on Tuesday as the fighting between the two military factions continues to escalate. But in the midst of the conflict the Sudanese Army Chief paid a visit to Egypt on Tuesday. This is General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan's first trip abroad since the Civil War broke.

