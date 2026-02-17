/Starmer Retreats: Labour Government Retreats After Election Delay Backlash

Published: Feb 17, 2026, 13:00 IST | Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 13:00 IST
UK Labour leader Keir Starmer has reversed the government’s plan to delay local elections following a court challenge initiated by former UKIP leader Nigel Farage. The legal action put pressure on the Labour government, forcing a retreat and ensuring that local elections will proceed as originally scheduled. The move has sparked debates over political accountability, legal intervention, and democratic processes in the United Kingdom.