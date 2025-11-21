/Starmer-Farage Feud Heats Up: UK Demands Answers From Reform UK Leader

The feud between Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is intensifying as the government presses for answers over recent remarks and political claims made by Farage. Tensions between the two leaders have escalated in parliament and across media platforms, raising questions about Reform UK’s influence, Starmer’s strategy, and the direction of British politics. This video breaks down what sparked the clash, how both sides are responding, and what it means for the UK political landscape.