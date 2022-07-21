Sri Lankan protesters to continue demanding resignation of President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Published: Jul 21, 2022, 08:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Anti-government protesters have returned to the streets of Sri Lanka after parliament elected Ranil Wickremesinghe as the country’s new president in a secret ballot on Wednesday. The protesters are demanding the resignation of Wickremesinghe.
