Sri Lankan bishops urge govt to abandon 'one country, one law' concept

Nov 07, 2021, 07:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed a task force last month for the establishment of the 'one country, one law' concept and now, according to the latest update Sri Lankan bishops have urged the government to abandon the plan.
