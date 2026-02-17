/Sri Lanka Hammer Australia In Kandy, Nissanka’s Century Seals Super 8 Spot

Sri Lanka delivered a stunning statement win in Kandy as Pathum Nissanka’s unbeaten century powered them to a dominant eight-wicket victory over Australia. Chasing with composure and authority, Sri Lanka dismantled the Australian bowling attack and stormed into the Super 8 stage in style. Nissanka’s masterclass anchored the innings from start to finish, exposing Australia’s bowling struggles and putting their campaign in serious danger. With this crushing defeat, Australia now stand on the brink of an early exit, while Sri Lanka gain massive momentum at a crucial stage of the tournament.