Sri Lanka elections: Wickremesinghe is a part of Rajapaksa clan, protesters oppose acting Prez

Published: Jul 20, 2022, 02:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Sri Lanka is all set to get its new President today. The 225 parliament members will vote to elect one among the three candidates who filed the nomination yesterday as the country's new leader.
