Sri Lanka Crisis & Chaos: Rajapaksas, SLPP decide to form interim govt

Published: May 03, 2022, 06:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) agreed to form an interim government. The decision was taken when a group of independent MPs met SLPP representatives in presence of Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
