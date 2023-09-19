Spain players reiterate boycott call despite national team call-up

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
The players of the Spanish Women's national team have reiterated their boycott call despite being called up for the Nations League matches by new head coach Montse Tome. This comes after Jennifer Hermoso was excluded from the squad following the Luis Rubiales kiss scandal at the FIFA Women's World Cup last month.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos