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Spain Clears Legal Status For Thousands Of Immigrants

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Apr 15, 2026, 10:45 IST | Updated: Apr 15, 2026, 10:45 IST
Spain has approved a new measure granting legal status to thousands of undocumented immigrants. The move aims to address labour shortages and bring more migrants into the formal workforce.

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