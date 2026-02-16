/Spain Battles Floods: Historic Floods Hit Spain as Rivers Swell After Storms

Published: Feb 16, 2026, 14:15 IST | Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 14:15 IST
Severe winter storms in Spain have caused rivers, including the Duero River, to swell to historic levels, flooding towns and communities. Emergency services are responding to submerged streets, evacuated areas, and damaged infrastructure.
Authorities have issued flood warnings as rivers continue to rise, urging residents to stay safe and avoid travel in affected regions. Communities are working together with emergency crews to mitigate the impact of the flooding.