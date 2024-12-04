South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday (Dec 4) abandoned his short-lived attempt to enforce martial law in the country. This comes after lawmakers voted against his declaration and thousands took to the streets to protest. Moving on South Korea's main opposition party has said that it would initiate impeachment proceedings against President Yoon Suk Yeol unless he immediately resigned and this development comes just after his short lived Declaration of Martial law overnight. Watch in for more details!