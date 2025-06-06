South Korea's Lee Jae-Myung Inherits Trump Tariff Threats, Kim Jong-un, To A Slumping Economy

South Korea's new President--Lee Jae-Myung held his first cabinet meeting, focusing on devising an emergency package to address stagnating economic growth and aid households. The challenge before Lee would be to balance tensions between Beijing and Washington while maintaining its very own ties with its neighbour. Watch this video to find out more.