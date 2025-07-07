LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /South Korea prosecutors file request to detain ex-president Yoon
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 07, 2025, 12:15 IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 12:15 IST
South Korea prosecutors file request to detain ex-president Yoon
Videos Jul 07, 2025, 12:15 IST

South Korea prosecutors file request to detain ex-president Yoon

In South Korea, special prosecutors have filed a request to detain former President Yoon Seok-Yeol on charges related to insurrection, abuse of power, and obstruction of justice.

Trending Topics

trending videos