Former South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-Hyun, accused of leading an attempt to impose martial law during the failed December 3 coup, reportedly attempted suicide inside a detention center on Wednesday, December 11. A justice ministry official informed parliament about the incident, which has added further tension to the ongoing investigation into the controversial events. Watch to know more!
South Korea Ex-Minister Attempts Suicide Using Underwear In Detention | WION Newspoint | World News
Advertisment