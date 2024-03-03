South Korea Doctors' Protest: Over 30,000 doctors protest against medical reforms in Seoul
Over 30,000 doctors gathered in South Korea's capital to protest against government's standoff with Junior doctors who had staged a mass workout over government's medical reforms. South Korean police launched a raid on Friday targeting officials of the Korean Medical Association, as authorities step up pressure to end a walkout by trainee doctors protesting against plans to reform the health system. Watch to know more!