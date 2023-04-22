South Korea, China condemn Kishida's ritual offering to war-linked Yasukuni Shrine
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stated on Friday that China was unhappy with Japan about Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ritual offering to the Yasukuni Shrine. With reference to the start of a spring celebration on Friday, according to The Japan Times, Kishida sent a ceremonial offering to the shrine. In a daily briefing in Beijing, Wang stated, "China is firmly opposed to the negative moves by Japan."