/South India's declining birth rate becomes crisis point

South India is aging fast, and it’s becoming a real problem. India’s fertility rate has crashed from 5.2 in 1971 to just 1.9 in 2024. Tamil Nadu is now asking families to have more children, while Kerala just became the first state to announce a dedicated budget for the elderly. Fewer babies today means fewer workers tomorrow. From empty classrooms to rising healthcare costs, the declining birth rate in the south is shifting from a statistic to a crisis that will shape the next 20 years.