South Asians caught in Ukraine storm

According to an official at the Russian Ministry of Defence, Over the past year, around 100 Indians were recruited by the Russian Army at its Moscow recruitment centre. A 23-year-old Indian man died in a Ukrainian airstrike. Several Indians, who signed up as “security helpers” with the Russian military, were forced to fight beside Russian troops along the border with Ukraine, despite assurances that they wouldn’t be sent to the war zone. India's foreign ministry has acknowledged "that some Indian nationals have enlisted for support roles with the Russian army".