South Asia Diary: US trashes unwanted military gear in Afghanistan

May 25, 2021, 12:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
American troops are trashing valuable military equipment ahead of their Afghan pullout. They fear strategic assets may fall into the wrong hands. But for local scrap dealers, it means a lot of unsellable junk. Mariam Wardak gets you the story.
