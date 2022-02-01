South Asia Diary: Stay or leave? Dilemma for last Afghan Sikhs

Feb 01, 2022, 12:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
In the 1970s, around 100,000 Sikhs lived in Afghanistan. Today, around 140 remain. Threatened by the Taliban's return, these last Afghan Sikhs face a difficult choice: stay or leave. Mariam Wardak tells you more.
