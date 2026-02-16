/South African President Warns Against Exploitation of Resources

Published: Feb 16, 2026, 14:45 IST | Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 14:45 IST
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa responded critically to US Senator Marco Rubio’s comments praising imperialism, warning that African nations must protect their natural resources.
Ramaphosa emphasized the need to prevent exploitation of Africa’s rock, soil, and dust, highlighting the continent’s vulnerability to foreign powers seeking economic gains. His remarks underline ongoing debates about resource sovereignty, economic justice, and geopolitical influence in Africa.