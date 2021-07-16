LIVE TV
South Africa Unrest: Over 25,000 troops deployed in violence hit areas, 117 dead
Jul 16, 2021, 02:05 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
25,000 South African soldiers have been deployed in an effort to stop the riots that began after former South African President Jacob Zuma was imprisoned last week. At least 117 people have been killed in the violence so far.
