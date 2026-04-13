/South Africa’s “Farmgate” Scandal Resurfaces: Ramaphosa Under Fresh Scrutiny

Published: Apr 13, 2026, 23:30 IST | Updated: Apr 13, 2026, 23:30 IST
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is once again under the spotlight as the controversial “Farmgate” scandal resurfaces. Reports suggest large sums of undeclared cash—allegedly $580,000—were stolen from a sofa at his private game farm back in 2020. Questions are now being raised about how the money got there and claims of cross-border recovery operations, intensifying political pressure and public debate over transparency and accountability.