LIVE TV
Gravitas
T20 WC
World
India
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
T20 WC
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
South Africa municipal elections: ANC set for worst-ever performance, counting underway
Nov 03, 2021, 08:25 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
South Africa’s ruling ANC party looked set to deliver its worst ever electoral performance since the end of apartheid. The party's support is expected to dip below 50%in local government polls, the counting is underway.
Read in App