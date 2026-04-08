/South Africa Accredits New US Envoy Bozell After ‘Kill Boer’ Row

Published: Apr 08, 2026, 20:15 IST | Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 20:15 IST
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has formally received the credentials of new U.S. Ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III, marking a key diplomatic step between the two nations. The appointment comes after earlier tensions linked to the controversial “Kill Boer” chants, which had prompted a formal démarche. Despite the backdrop, both sides appear keen to move forward, signalling an effort to stabilise ties and focus on cooperation.