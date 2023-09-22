Sophie Turner sues partner Joe Jonas over wrongful detention of daughters

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
Actress Sophie Turner filed a lawsuit against her former spouse Joe Jonas to get their two kids back to England. The BBC reports that Turner's attorney brought up the "wrongful detention" of their kids in New York. According to the publication, Jonas, 34, is requesting shared custody of their two girls, Willa, who was born in 2020, and her sister, whose name has not been disclosed, who was born in 2022. After four years of marriage, Turner and Jonas announced their divorce earlier this month.

