Solar-powered trees to charge your electric vehicles

Trees are magical. They provide us with food. They produce oxygen and they're beautiful to look at. And guess what, you may soon be able to charge your electric vehicles by connecting it to a tree. Solar botanic trees, a UK based startup is designing sleek solar powered trees that work as EV-charging stations. There are two versions of the tree; 5.5 metres tall and 3.5 metres tall. The sun’s energy is collected via leaves and is stored in a battery within the tree’s trunk. The trees feature solar panels that act as the canopy. These panels absorb sunlight and transform it into electrical energy. An ai-driven energy storage and management system regulates and releases the charging power. The company recently completed a half-scale prototype of the device and is now looking to build and test a full-size version, before going into commercial production at the end of the year. Sadly, the tree has a power generation capacity of only five kilowatts, making it a rather slow charging option for EV drivers.