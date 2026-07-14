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Kenya's 'birdman' dismisses officials' health concerns

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 21:42 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 21:42 IST
A formerly homeless man in Kenya's capital, Rodgers Oloo Magutha, aka 'Nairobi Birdman', has gained a large social media following after years of rescuing and living with injured birds

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