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China's Growth Model Meeting Its Limits?

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 11:12 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 11:12 IST
China's fiscal engine is sputtering and Beijing's own numbers show why.

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