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FIFA world cup 2026: Declan Rice set to feature in England's semi-final against Argentina

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 21:12 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 21:12 IST
Declan rice is set to feature in midfield for England against Argentina in the semi-final after recovering from a stomach bug.

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